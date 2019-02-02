Texas Law Explained: Protection of victims of child abuse

SAN ANTONIO - The sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church dates back decades, but the laws to combat sex assault have just recently changed rapidly in Texas.

On Thursday, Texas Catholic leaders released a list of 286 clergy members accused of abusing children.

So how long are victims protected under the law and what are the reporting requirements for adults?

Dayla Pepi, a civil law professor at St. Mary's University School of Law, said Texas legislators beefed up the protection for sexually abused children in 2015, increasing the statue of limitations or time frame the abused can come forward.

"Children don't have a voice," Pepi said. "They need somebody to advocate for them."

Victims have 15 years to file a civil lawsuit from the time of the incident.

When it comes to criminal prosecution, she said, victims have more protection.

Under criminal law, victims are protected by the law 20 years after they turn 18.

"On the criminal side, there's a little more teeth to it, and you can get more time for that victim to come forward," Pepi said.

There is an exception to that rule, however. Pepi said continuous abuse has a different criminal time frame.

"If that person had been sexually assaulted before they turned 14 years old and that person was sexually assaulted twice during a 30-day period, then there is no statue of limitations," Pepi said.

When it comes to reporting abuse, as of 1995, Pepi said, Texas law requires all adults to report any incident to law enforcement. If they don't report it, they can face jail time or a Class A misdemeanor.

"What used to happen in the '70s and '80s is people would say, 'Well, that's none of my business. That's a private matter.' The Legislature then said, 'You know what, it's all of our places. We all need to do that,'" Pepi said.

Pepi said if the law seems too confusing, it comes down to simply using your conscience.

"We forget to think of what the moral issue is, and if a child is being abused, then everybody should step up," Pepi said.

