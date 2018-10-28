Texas man accused of plotting to kill, sexually assault, eat child is charged

JOAQUIN, Texas - A Texas man accused of plotting to kill, sexually assault and cannibalize a child was arrested Friday.

Alexander Nathan Barter, 21, was arrested in Joaquin, Texas, on charges of attempted coercion and enticement, according to a news release.

According to KTRE-TV, an East Texas TV station, Barter is accused of creating a listing on the dark web, searching for anyone who would allow him to commit necrophilia and cannibalism. Barter, the TV station reported, listed two encrypted emails through which he could be contacted.

KTRE-TV reported that an undercover agent posing as someone interested in Barter's offer replied to Barter's posting, offering his young daughter.

Barter allegedly responded to the undercover agent, saying, “Nice! I’m in East Texas. How old is your daughter? Can we kill her?” the TV station reported. Barter then went into gruesome detail about what he would do to the child, KTRE-TV reported.

If convicted, Barter faces up to 20 years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

