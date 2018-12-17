Texas man charged with setting fire to home with wife, children inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area man is facing charges of arson and child endangerment after police said he set fire to his home Sunday while his wife and two children were inside.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Sunday that Jimmy Klayton Lauder, 31, was possibly intoxicated when he began pouring gasoline on his Harris County home before setting it on fire. Gonzalez said Lauder's wife and two small children were able to escape the home safely.

Authorities told KSAT 12's sister station in Houston, KPRC 2, Lauder came home intoxicated and was arguing with his wife when she went upstairs to get away from him.

Later, authorities said, smoke alarms went off as Lauder tried to set his kitchen ablaze.

No one was injured in the fire and KPRC 2 reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the kitchen.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.