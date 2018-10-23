Texas man gets 45 years in prison for killing 16-year-old girl

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend more than 50 times, killing her, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Jesse Dobbs was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, in addition to serving prison time for the slaying of Kirsten Fritch two years ago.

Houston's KPRC reports that Dobbs was arrested Nov. 9, 2016, a day after Fritch was reported missing and her mother and sister were found shot to death in their Baytown home. Fritch’s body was found in a wooded area in Texas City on Nov. 10. She had been stabbed more than 50 times, investigators said.

According to investigators, Dobbs confessed to killing Fritch during an interview with detectives, saying, “Kirsten is dead. I killed her. Not the real Kirsten, but the fake Kirsten.”

He entered a guilty plea Sept. 11.

Dobbs has never been charged in the deaths of Fritch’s mother and sister, but police said he was a suspect.

To see more coverage from this case, visit Click2Houston.com.

