Texas man sentenced to 33 years after luring children to car with money, kidnapping them

MULESHOE, Texas - Rene Gloria, 57, was sentenced Friday to 33 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping two children last year on Christmas Eve.

Gloria lured the children to his car with the promise of money, according to the Department of Justice.

Once in the car, Gloria threatened to kill the children and refused to let them out of the vehicle, a press release stated.

Both children were able to escape Gloria's car after several hours and were picked up by law enforcement.

Gloria will have five of years supervised release following his prison sentence.

