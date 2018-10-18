Texas man's beer run photo goes viral, police still searching for suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Arlington Police Department is looking for a man who stole five cases of Bud Light from a convenience store but it’s his photo that has caught people's attention.

A Facebook post from the police department asking for help identifying the man has gone viral with more than 4K shares since it was posted Wednesday afternoon.

Some Facebook users have turned one of the thief’s snapshots into memes and others are impressed with his ability to steal five cases of beer in one go.

Arlington Police aren’t as impressed as some social media commenters and are asking anyone who might be able to identify the beer baron to call 817-459-6054.

The store is located in the 5000 block of Little School Road in Arlington and the suspect took off in a 2016 gray Dodge pickup truck, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.