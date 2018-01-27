Texas medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary has first harvest

AUSTIN, Texas - In 2015, the Texas Compassionate Use Act was passed. It legalized oils containing CBD, a non-euphoric component of marijuana known to treat epilepsy and other chronic medical conditions.

Recently, Compassionate Cultivation, a state-licensed medical cannabis cultivator and dispensary, harvested its first crop of medical cannabis. The state will regulate and distribute the oils to patients whose symptoms have not responded to federally approved medication.

