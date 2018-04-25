Member of Texas Mexican Mafia is accused of stealing vehicles, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A tip to the Texas Department of Public Safety led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man who is accused of stealing two vehicles and believed to have ties with the Texas Mexican Mafia.

According to an arrest affidavit, Rudy Cantu Jr., 41, was arrested at his home on the city’s NW Side near the Timberhill community after DPS officials received a tip on the location of two possible stolen vehicles.

After doing some checking, officials learned that a Ford F-350 and a Mercedes-Benz in the driveway of Cantu’s home had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Cantu was arrested following a traffic stop. He refused to talk to authorities but later confessed to stealing both vehicles.

According to online court records, Cantu is being charged with two counts of theft and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Both charges are state felonies.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.