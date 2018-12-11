Texas mom shares story about help from 3 good Samaritans during travel nightmare

DALLAS - Becca Kinsey shared a story about her recent travel nightmare to Facebook and the post has garnered nearly 129,000 shares in just four days.

Kinsey was on her way home to Texas Friday and traveling alone with her sons, ages 2 and 5, from Disney World.

Her Facebook post details her frustration with trying to travel with two young, exhausted children and then it turns into something completely different at airport check-in.

“Out of the blue, one mom stops the line for security and says here, jump in front of me! I know how it is!’” Kinsey wrote.

Another woman jumped into action and told Kinsey to hand her all her carry-on baggage so Kinsey could focus on getting her kids through security.

Kinsey said the second woman helped her all the way to her gate after getting through security.

Once on the plane, Kinsey shared that her 2-year-old started screaming at take-off before falling asleep again.

That’s when another woman, good Samaritan number three, showed up and offered to hold her son for the rest of the flight.

The woman even walked the family to baggage claim before hugging Kinsey and disappearing with a parting, “Merry Christmas.”

How has the mom of two decided to handle the situation? By hoping to raise awareness of Kidd’s Kids, a nonprofit that takes children with life-threatening and life-altering conditions on a 5-day trip to Disney World.

Read Kinsey’s post in its entirety below:

