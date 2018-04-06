Texas National Guard prepares to deploy to Texas-Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas National Guard is preparing to deploy to the Texas-Mexico border.

A press conference about the deployment is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Austin, which KSAT.com will livestream.

The deployment comes two days after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation directing agencies to deploy the National Guard to the southwest border.

The formal move follows days of public fuming by Trump about immigration policy, during which he has tweeted about immigration legislation in Congress, a caravan of migrants making its way through Mexico and what he calls weak border laws.

We'll update this story after details of the deployment are released.

