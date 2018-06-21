Texas Natural Meats recalls frozen raw, ground beef products

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Natural Meats is recalling approximately 489 pounds of frozen raw, ground beef products that may be contaminated, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The frozen raw, ground beef items were produced on Aug. 8, 2017 and have the establishment number “EST. 34449” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to a retailer who sold the product at a farmer’s market.

Here's a listing of the following products subject to recall:

1.00-lb. bags of “Green Field Farms Rogers Texas Ground Beef.” The bags display the “PRODUCTION DATE 08.08.2017” and also display the “EXPIRATION DATE 08.08.2020.” The bags are labeled “COOK USE ONLY” with the instruction “DO NOT refreeze after defrosting.”

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged not to consume them and throw them away.

