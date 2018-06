SAN ANTONIO - On Saturday, people will be able to fish at any public body of water in Texas license-free.

The initiative, dubbed "Free Fishing Day" by Texas Parks and Wildlife, gives fishers the opportunity to fish without a license. Bag and size regulations still apply to the day of free fishing.

Fishing regulations can be found HERE.

More information on the individual bodies of water open for fishing can be found HERE.

