Texas population grew by more than 1,200 people per day in one year

SAN ANTONIO - Texas grew by more than 1,200 people per day in one year, according to U.S. census data.

The data available on the census website shows Texas had an estimated population of 27,862,596 as of July 1, 2016.

The estimated population for Texas as of July 1, 2017, was 28,304,596.

Data for the census doesn’t clarify how many people were born in the state versus how many people migrated.

Texas had the highest population growth of any state during the reported time period, with a growth of 442,000 people, which equals out to approximately 1,211 people per day.

Florida came in second for population growth, with an increase of 371,961 people, followed by California, with an increase of 286,636 people.

The other states with an increase in population greater than 100,000 are Georgia, New York, North Carolina and Washington.

The states that saw a decrease in population are Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Map shows population change per state.

See the approximate population change per state in numbers below:

Alabama 11,447

Alaska -2099

Arizona 85,199

Arkansas 16,031

California 286,636

Colorado 66,609

Connecticut 11,732

Delaware 9,874

Florida 371,961

Georgia 119,008

Hawaii -1019

Idaho 33,083

Illinois 484

Indiana 33,765

Iowa 11,018

Kansas 5,834

Kentucky 17,215

Louisiana 2,667

Maine 4,428

Maryland 35,730

Massachusetts 48,040

Michigan 34,011

Minnesota 56,654

Mississippi -4,626

Missouri 20,532

Montana 7,973

Nebraska 12,960

Nevada 57,981

New Hampshire 8,000

New Jersey 61,175

New Mexico 7,055

New York 104,110

North Carolina 126,631

North Dakota -2,559

Ohio 44,236

Oklahoma 7,303

Oregon 49,311

Pennsylvania 21,310

Rhode Island 3,213

South Carolina 63,260

South Dakota 4,212

Tennessee 64,790

Texas 442,000

Utah 50,616

Vermont -937

Virginia 58,212

Washington 117,743

West Virginia -15,245

Wisconsin 16,775

Wyoming -6,186

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.