Texas population grew by more than 1,200 people per day in one year

SAN ANTONIO - Texas grew by more than 1,200 people per day in one year, according to U.S. census data.
The data available on the census website shows Texas had an estimated population of 27,862,596 as of July 1, 2016.
More News Headlines
The estimated population for Texas as of July 1, 2017, was 28,304,596.
Data for the census doesn’t clarify how many people were born in the state versus how many people migrated.
Texas had the highest population growth of any state during the reported time period, with a growth of 442,000 people, which equals out to approximately 1,211 people per day.
Florida came in second for population growth, with an increase of 371,961 people, followed by California, with an increase of 286,636 people.
The other states with an increase in population greater than 100,000 are Georgia, New York, North Carolina and Washington.
The states that saw a decrease in population are Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, North Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Map shows population change per state.
See the approximate population change per state in numbers below:
Alabama 11,447
Alaska -2099
Arizona 85,199
Arkansas 16,031
California 286,636
Colorado 66,609
Connecticut 11,732
Delaware 9,874
Florida 371,961
Georgia 119,008
Hawaii -1019
Idaho 33,083
Illinois 484
Indiana 33,765
Iowa 11,018
Kansas 5,834
Kentucky 17,215
Louisiana 2,667
Maine 4,428
Maryland 35,730
Massachusetts 48,040
Michigan 34,011
Minnesota 56,654
Mississippi -4,626
Missouri 20,532
Montana 7,973
Nebraska 12,960
Nevada 57,981
New Hampshire 8,000
New Jersey 61,175
New Mexico 7,055
New York 104,110
North Carolina 126,631
North Dakota -2,559
Ohio 44,236
Oklahoma 7,303
Oregon 49,311
Pennsylvania 21,310
Rhode Island 3,213
South Carolina 63,260
South Dakota 4,212
Tennessee 64,790
Texas 442,000
Utah 50,616
Vermont -937
Virginia 58,212
Washington 117,743
West Virginia -15,245
Wisconsin 16,775
Wyoming -6,186
Man has daughter pose with celebrity, completely misses other celebrity standing right behind him
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.