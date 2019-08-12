Texas Rangers ban fan who racially harassed family, made obscene gesture at game

ARLINGTON, Texas - Texas Rangers baseball officials took action against a fan who racially harassed a members of a Hispanic family and made an obscene gesture in the background of their photo at a game.

Jessica Romero says she and her family were harassed at Globe Life Park in Arlington by a fan who made racist comments. That fan has now been banned from home games.

The racist fan made a crude gesture with his middle finger behind Romero and her family when the family took a selfie together, Romero wrote in a Facebook post that's been shared more than 115,000 times.

The unidentified man made it clear that "he is not a fan of Hispanics" and said President Donald Trump should "hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back," Romero wrote in the post.

The incident occurred Aug. 3 -- the same day that a mass shooting in El Paso left 22 people dead, most of them Latinos.

The Rangers issued the following statement to KSAT:

“The Texas Rangers are committed to providing a safe and welcoming fan experience for everyone who attends our home games. After reviewing information relating to the exchange that took place at last Saturday's game in which a family was subjected to offensive comments and a profane gesture made by a nearby guest, we are notifying the individual that he violated the club's fan code of conduct and is indefinitely prohibited from attending Rangers home games. We don't plan to comment further on the matter.”

Ramon Romero told The Dallas Morning News that he'd left the stands to buy his son a hot dog and the man made the comments while he was gone.

"I was just in shock," he said. "I would have said something, but she said she was more concerned about me and the safety of our son. She said she didn't want anything to get out of control."

According to his wife's post, she and her family were taking a picture in their stadium seats, as they do at every Rangers game they attend, when they heard a man say "let me see how I can f--- up their pic."

They later saw that he made the obscene gesture in the background.

Others want to show the family they're welcome

Ron Chapman Jr., a Dallas lawyer, heard what had happened and told CNN he wanted to step up and help make things right for the Romero family.

He's offering them his tickets to front row seats just behind the visitors' dugout.

"I learned about their experience through various news stories," Chapman said. "I think almost everyone who read the story had the same reaction -- that the described behavior is completely abhorrent and unacceptable."

He said he felt compelled to step up and try to bring something positive out of the situation.

"In these times, passively disagreeing just isn't enough, in my mind. We have to affirmatively overcome discrimination, not just disagree with it," Chapman said.

CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore and Christina Zdanowicz contributed to this story.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.