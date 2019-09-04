Texas rapper Tay-K 47 extradited back to Bexar County Jail for murder charge

Texas rapper Tay-K 47 is behind bars in Bexar County.

Jail officials confirmed 19-year-old Taymor McIntyre, known as Tay-K 47, was extradited to the jail on Aug. 9 following a murder and robbery conviction in Tarrant County. In that case, McIntyre was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

That wasn't the end of McIntyre's legal trouble. In April 2017, police accused McIntyre of robbing and killing Mark Anthony Saldivar in San Antonio.

Following his murder conviction, prosecutors confirmed they will try McIntyre for the death of Saldivar.

"We will bring Mr. McIntyre to Bexar County for prosecution," said Christian Henricksen, chief of litigation for the district attorney's office.

On Saturday, a tweet was posted on Tay-K 47's Twitter page.

"SEND TAY LETTERS AND BOOKS," the tweet read. "PUT MONEY ON HIS BOOKS WHILE HE'S IN SAN ANTONIO."

McIntyre fled to San Antonio in 2017 after cutting off his ankle monitor while on house arrest for the murder charge in Tarrant County.

The rapper became the subject of a national manhunt after the fatal shooting in San Antonio. While on the lam, he released a song called "The Race," where he posed in front of his own wanted poster.

The rapper was eventually captured in New Jersey in July 2017.

