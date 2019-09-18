Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 to donate 100% of profits Thursday to Midland, Odessa shooting victims

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants are donating 100% of their profits from San Antonio-area restaurants Thursday to the Midland and Odessa shooting victims and their families.

The local restaurants are joining 56 other locations across Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico to raise funds for the Odessa Community Foundation, a fund for the victims of the Aug. 31 shootings that left seven people dead and 22 others injured.

Each of the participating restaurants will also accept additional donations at the hostess stand.

The fundraiser goes from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Local Texas Roadhouse locations:

2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio

2751 SE Military Drive, San Antonio

6616 W. Loop 1604 North, San Antonio

6915 San Pedro Ave., Hollywood Park

13830 N. I-35, Live Oak

Local Bubba's 33 locations:

7518 NW Loop 410, San Antonio

3136 Pat Booker Road, Universal City

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.