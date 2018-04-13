Texas seeks to fast-track executions

SAN ANTONIO - A request by Texas to opt in on the 1996 Federal Anti-terrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act is drawing sharp criticism from civil rights groups and local defense attorneys.

According to the state Attorney General's office, the move would avoid "stressful delays" and "excessive costs" associated with executions.

Defense attorney Raymond Fuchs said opting in to the act is "a horrible idea."

"Texas spends very little money on counsel, on investigators, on mitigation experts, on psychologists and psychiatrists," he said. "They're as penny-pinching as you can get.

"When I read that (U.S. Attorney) Jeff Sessions is actually considering Texas' application for this fast track, I thought it was a joke. We now have people running this state, who I guess think it's a Wild West show where the idea is, 'Let's have a trial and string 'em up.'"

Whether Texas gets to opt in on the federal law is up to Sessions.

