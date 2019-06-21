Texas soldier killed during Korean War accounted for, officials say

KERRVILLE, Texas - A Texas soldier who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Friday.

Officials with the agency said Army Cpl. Billy J. Butler, 19, of Kerrville, Texas, was accounted for April 29.

In late 1950, Butler was a member of Company C, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, engaged in combat operations against the enemy near Kujang, North Korea, according to the agency. Officials said his unit's defensive positions were attacked Nov. 28, 1950, and he was captured by the Chinese People's Volunteer Force.

After the war, officials said returning American prisoners reported Butler died in January 1951 at the prisoner of war camp in Pukchin-Tarigol, North Korea, known by some as Hofong Camp.

On March 15, 1954, the U.S. Army declared Butler deceased as of Jan. 27, 1951, officials said.

After the June 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes July 27, 2018, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. Officials said the remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory for identification.

Scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial and material evidence to identify Butler's remains, officials said. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Currently, 7,652 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, officials said. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by Korean officials, recovered from Korea by American recovery teams or disinterred from unknown graves.

Officials said Butler's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to Butler's name to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.

