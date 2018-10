AUSTIN, Texas - State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, tweeted Tuesday afternoon that his office at the Texas State Capitol and other nearby offices were evacuated due to a suspicious package.

"DPS has evacuated my staff in our Capitol office along with other offices in the vicinity due to a suspicious package," Schaefer tweeted. "If phones are not answered, leave a message."

