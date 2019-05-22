Texas State student drowned Wednesday morning at murky apartment pool, police said

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A student at Texas State University drowned Wednesday morning at the Treehouse Apartment complex pool, according to San Marcos police.

The woman was found in the deep end of the pool around 5:43 a.m. by friends, who flagged down a passerby to get the woman out of the water because they could not swim, according to a news release.

The passerby called 911 and performed CPR until EMS arrived and determined the woman showed no signs of life.

People at the scene told police they were swimming at the pool in the early morning hours on Wednesday and said several members of the group couldn't swim. They also told police they had been drinking.

Lighting around the pool was minimal and the pool was murky, according to police who responded to the 911 call.

Police believe the woman's friends lost track of her and her drowning went unnoticed for a short period of time, according to a news release.

Listed pool hours at the complex are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Next of kin has not yet been notified, and the woman's identity hasn't been released.

