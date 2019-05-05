Texas State student shot, killed friend before killing self, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Two students at Texas State University were found dead at a San Marcos home Sunday morning, San Marcos officials said.

Authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Highland Drive and found Matthew Bond Pfluger, 24, and Connor Patrick Shannon, 24, dead. Police said that Pfluger was found in the backyard with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and Shannon was found in the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, a friend discovered the two men, who were described as close friends, around 9:30 a.m.

Police believe that Pfluger shot Shannon multiple times inside the home before attempting to kill himself with a knife. When that was unsuccessful, he to the backyard and shot himself in the head, police said.

Authorities said this is the San Marcos Police Department's fourth homicide investigation of 2019 and the second murder-suicide incident this year.

