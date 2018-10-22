Texas taquito producer recalls 2.4 million pounds of product due to listeria, salmonella concerns

DENISON, Texas - A Texas-based taquito producer recalled more than 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat taquitos due to salmonella and listeria concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a release.

The meat and poultry taquitos were produced by Ruiz Food Products in Denison.

The following products are included in the recall:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

According to a USDA news release, the products were shipped to vendors across the country.

The recall was triggered after Ruiz Food Products' onion supplier announced it was recalling its onions due to concerns over listeria and salmonella, the news release said.

