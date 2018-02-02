Texas teacher admits to having role in international cocaine trafficking ring, complaint says

MCALLEN, Texas - A South Texas teacher was arrested and charged for his role in an international cocaine trafficking plot on Tuesday, a criminal complaint states.

Jorge Ignacio Cavazos, a teacher with the McAllen Independent School District, was reportedly placed on administrative leave after he told Homeland Security investigators he was in charge of receiving cocaine transported across the border from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Cavazos told investigators he had worked with the drug trafficking organization on a weekly basis since 2016, according to court documents.

Investigators were tipped off to Cavazos' role after a Mexican national was caught attempting to smuggle 11 kilograms of cocaine into the U.S. in a non-factory compartment of a Nissan Altima back in July of 2017, a complaint states.

A cooperating defendant from the bust told authorities the car used in the July 2017 incident was supposed to go to a man in the U.S., the complaint says. The cooperating defendant identified the man as Cavazos.

Investigators interviewed Cavazos on Jan. 29, and according to court documents, he admitted to his role in the plot.

McAllen ISD gave the ABC News affiliate in the Rio Grande Valley the following statement:

On late Wednesday evening, we secured confirmation of the arrest of one of our teachers. We are following our protocols and have placed him on administrative leave and are notifying the Texas Education Agency of the situation. Due to laws protecting privacy rights, we are limited in the information we can disclose. However, we want to reassure the community that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are committed to maintaining a school environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.

