Texas teacher accused of sexually assaulting student as he slept, filming it on phone

SPRING, Texas - A Texas teacher with the Spring Independent School District was charged after he was accused of performing a sexual act on a high school student on June 3, according to court documents.

Manuel Alejandro Gamboa, a substitute teacher at Dekaney High School, is charged with having an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Harris County jail records showed Gamboa, 35, was booked on Jan. 25 with bonds set at $80,000.

The 17-year-old boy told police that he looked at Gamboa as a mentor who helped him with his homework since the student did not know any English, according to court documents.

The teen said he and Gamboa also cleaned pools together outside of school for extra money, authorities said.

While at work, Gamboa offered the teen several beers and took him back to his apartment, authorities said.

Gamboa offered the teen to spend the night because he was intoxicated, according to court documents.

The teen told police that after he took a shower, he was offered clothes from Gamboa and slept on his couch, according to court documents.

The next morning, the teen said Gamboa sexually assaulted him as he was getting off the couch by slapping "him on the buttocks," according to court documents.

The teen noticed he was in pain and asked to use Gamboa's cellphone, authorities said.

That's when he noticed explicit videos of Gamboa performing sexual acts on him while he was passed out, authorities said.

The teen immediately contacted him parents and police were later notified, authorities said.

The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where evidence proved the teen's accusations to be accurate.

Spring ISD released the following statement:

"Immediately upon notification by Harris County of potential pending charges against Mr. Gamboa, a substitute teacher in the district, he was removed from our substitute pool.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority. The criminal history and references of job applicants, including those who apply to serve as substitutes, are routinely checked before they are hired."

