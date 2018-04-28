Texas teen accepted to 20 best universities with full scholarships makes his choice

Michael Brown celebrates with friends after being accepted to 20 of the best universities in the US with a full ride and $260,000 in additional scholarship offers.

HOUSTON - A Texas teen who made national headlines after he was accepted into 20 top universities and received full-ride scholarships to each has made his choice.

Micheal Brown, a senior at Lamar High School in Houston, will attend Stanford in the fall according to a tweet.

Brown was accepted to the nation's best universities including Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Stanford.

According to ABC News, Brown is part of a college readiness program called EMERGE Fellowship. The website states the program “empowers and prepares high performing students from underserved communities to attend and graduate from selective colleges and universities across the nation.”

