Texas teen earns acceptance to 15 colleges, including 8 Ivy League schools

TOMBALL, Texas - A Texas teen and his family are celebrating the 17-year-old's acceptance to not just one college, but 15 -- including eight Ivy League schools.

Jeramy Botwe has a 4.51 GPA. The Tomball, Texas senior is the valedictorian of his graduating class at Harmony School of Advancement. He told Click2Houston that to him, studying is "fun."

It appears Botwe had plenty of fun throughout high school, evidenced by the admission letters from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and more, which he received this week.

Botwe was accepted to all 15 universities to which he applied.

"It's a very surreal feeling, like, to be accepted to all those colleges, it's a pleasure," he told Click2Houston. "It's an honor to be accepted to one Ivy League (school), but to be accepted to all these different schools, it's really humbling."

The full list of schools to which Botwe applied and was accepted:

Harvard

Yale

Princeton

Columbia University

University of Pennsylvania

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Brown University

Stanford University

MIT

University of Chicago

Duke University

University of Texas at Austin

University of Houston

Rice University

Botwe has until May 1 to decide where he'll go, but in the meantime, he's undecided.

Botwe's father, Kenneth Botwe, said that while he's excited, he expected the feat out of his son because of how hard he works. Kenneth Botwe's daughter, Julianah Botwe, is also a high achiever -- setting her sights on law school after graduating from the University of Houston.

The single father told Click2Houston he moved from Ghana to the U.S. as a teenager and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He says he's overjoyed to see his children succeed.

"It's a bit overwhelming," Botwe told Click2Houston. "(It's a) joyful moment and extremely proud, very happy, but just reflecting on where we came to where we are now."

Jeramy Botwe told the Houston TV station that he intends to pursue a career in medicine and hopes to one day find a cure for diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Lou Gehrig's disease.

