Texas teen livestreams herself putting dog in dryer, turning it on

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A Texas teenager is being investigated after livestreaming herself putting her dog in a dryer and then turning the appliance on.

She laughs and claps while the dog, which she refers to as Sir Charles, is in the dryer and opens the door several seconds later to let the dog out.

The video was posted to Instagram and then shared to Twitter where it went viral and was eventually shared with the SPCA of Texas.

"That poor dog is all I could think. I don't want to see the video again. It's so awful," Maura Davies, vice president of communications at SPCA of Texas, said.

Another dog dies after swimming in Lady Bird Lake in Austin

The teen was allegedly encouraged by her viewers to put the dog in the dryer during the Instagram live video.

Lewisville Police Department is investigating the incident as an animal cruelty case but there are no charges at this time.

Animal cruelty in Texas is a felonious offense and punishable by prison time and may include a fine.

The teenager has been identified but police aren't identifying her because she's a minor, according to the Lewisville Police Department. The department also announced that few details will be released due to the girl's age.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.