Texas teen rapper turns himself in following deadly shooting of 9-year-old girl

DALLAS - Tyrese Simmons, 19, turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail Thursday evening and is expected to be charged with capital murder for the death of 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett, according to Dallas police.

Brandoniya was shot by mistake following a social media feud between Simmons and a rival rapper, police said.

Dallas police said Simmons is believed to have gone to Roseland Townhomes to confront the rival rapper and fired into the wrong apartment when the rival refused to come outside.

Brandoniya was struck in the head while sitting on her couch, CBS 11 reports.

Detectives with the Dallas Police Department determined the shooting was gang related.

Two 17-year-old boys, Zacchaeus Banks and Gregory Horton III, were also killed at the same complex on June 30 in a drive-by shooting, according to Dallas police.

