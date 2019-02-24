Texas toddler drowns in pool; twin brother fighting for life

CEDAR CREEK, Texas - A Texas toddler died last weekend and the boy's twin brother is currently fighting for his life, the boys' mother, Demi Schroeder, told KEYE-TV.

Schroeder said she and her two sons, Noah and Levi, were visiting Schroeder's grandmother in Cedar Creek after the death of her grandfather. When she awoke early Saturday, she said her two sons were nowhere to be found. Schroeder said she and her grandmother split up to look for the boys.

Schroeder said her grandmother found the boys in the pool and suspects they had been there for only a few minutes. After calling 911, Schroeder said first responders arrived quickly and began performing CPR on the boys.

Levi was flown to an area hospital and Noah went by ambulance, Schroeder told KEYE. Noah, however, died Monday.

"They ask me what they need from me, and I said, 'I need you to sing for (Noah),' so we all sing his favorite song and he had a little heartbeat," Schroeder told KEYE through tears. "I think that was the last time his heart beat on its own."

Noah's organs were donated to five different people, according to KEYE.

Levi survived and is now breathing on his own, according to Schroeder, but the family remains concerned with his recovery.

According to helpandhope.org, Noah's death marked the fifth child drowning in Texas in 2019.

