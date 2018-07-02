Texas tops list as best state to start a business

SAN ANTONIO - Texas tops the list as the best state to start a business in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

The rank was determined by examining data ranging from access to financing to the availability of human capital to affordable office space.

About 20 percent of new businesses don’t survive past the first year of operation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Texas ranked No. 1 for the best state to start a business overall, No. 1 for best business environment, No. 12 for access to resources and No. 16 for business costs.

According to the list, the top 10 best states to start a business are:

Texas

Utah

Georgia

Montana

Oklahoma

Florida

North Dakota

California

Arizona

Colorado

Texas also came in as the state with the fourth highest average growth in number of small businesses and fourth in longest average work week (in hours), according to WalletHub.

