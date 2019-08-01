Texas Tribune Festival releases full line-up

AUSTIN - The Texas Tribune Festival has released the full lineup for this year's three-day event in Austin from Sept. 26-28.

Some of the featured speakers include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Julián Castro, 2020 Democratic candidate for president; former U.S. ambassadors to the United Nations Susan Rice and Samantha Power; George F. Will, columnist for The Washington Post; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota and 2020 Democratic candidate for president; U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes; and Eva Guzman, Texas Supreme Court justice, to name just a few.

The schedule includes more than 400 speakers, 125 interactive conversations, one-on-one interviews and other networking events.

The Texas Tribune Festival is one of the largest nonpartisan gatherings of elected officials, policy experts and community leaders in the nation.

The festival features three days of programming on matters of politics and public policy.

KSAT is an official media partner with The Texas Tribune for the event, and attendees can get $50 off the registration price by using the code KSAT19.

