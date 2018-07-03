Texas troopers increase traffic enforcement through Fourth of July

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas troopers have increased traffic enforcement through Wednesday to help keep all travelers safe during the Fourth of July holiday period.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday stepped up patrols with troopers on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, vehicles speeding, failure to use seat belts and other violations. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up.

Texas troopers, during the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including 1,658 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.

Officers made 529 arrests for driving while intoxicated. Troopers also arrested 374 fugitives and made about 300 felony arrests.

DPS figures show 1,033 people were killed in traffic accidents last year when a driver was under the influence of alcohol.

DPS offers drivers the following tips for enhancing safety on Texas roads during the holiday:



Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.

Slow down - especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle - it's the law.

Slow down or move over for police, fire, EMS and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated - it's the law. Also, show the

same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Don't drive fatigued - allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.

Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. In the event of inclement weather, use extra caution on roadways and be aware of your surroundings.

For road conditions/closings in Texas, click here.

