Texas university tells students to 'consider what Hooters represents' before applying

ABILENE, Texas - Abilene Christian University is telling its students to think long and hard before applying to a newly constructed Hooters in Abilene.

According to the ABC affiliate in Abilene, the university said it has instructed students "to consider both what Hooters represents and whether that is something they really want to support in terms of both their faith and the value this business model places on women.”

When asked whether a student would be reprimanded for eating at or working at the wings joint known for its scantily clad waitresses, a university spokesperson said it would handle incidents on a case-by-case basis.

“If a student was in a position where the university felt they were not upholding the standards in the handbook, we’d address those issues with that student at that time,” the spokesperson told KTXS.

In a promotional video for Hooters, several employees list various perks of being a "Hooters Girl" including tuition assistance, traveling opportunities and modeling opportunities.

