Texas woman charged with assault after husband didn't say she's pretty, police say

LAREDO, Texas - Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez, 20, has been charged with two counts of assault after an altercation with her common-law husband and a family member, according to police.

The couple were at the movies on April 9 when Ramirez asked her husband if she was pretty, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

According to the LMT, the man didn't respond because he couldn't hear Ramirez, which made her upset.

The husband told police that Ramirez started punching him on the ride home.

Ramirez allegedly pushed and hit her husband once they arrived home and a family member was also struck by Ramirez when trying to separate the couple, according to the LMT.

When police arrived at the home, Ramirez told police that her husband assaulted her and tried to strangle her.

Ramirez was arrested at the scene.

