Texas woman getting makeup tutorial requests following mugshot for marijuana arrest

DALLAS - Marshala Perkins, 19, was arrested Feb. 6 for marijuana possession -- but it isn’t her arrest that’s making headlines, it’s her mugshot.

Perkins, who is based in Dallas, was on her way to a party when she was arrested, according to the Star-Telegram.

Her mugshot from the arrest was posted to a Twitter account called Mugshot Baes April 18 and has since garnered more than 280,000 likes, with many requesting a makeup tutorial.

We need a tutorial! Free her! https://t.co/RWbrKMPUUj — aries (@proletariatitty) July 27, 2018

Perkins told the Star-Telegram that she had performed a makeup tutorial that night on Facebook Live before heading out with friends to go to the party.

Jeremy Meeks also made headlines in 2017 after the media dubbed him the “hot felon,” and he turned his fame into a modeling carrier.

All the interest in Perkin’s mugshot means there’s hope for her aspiring career as a makeup artist.



