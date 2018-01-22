Texas zoo captures incredibly rare moment of giraffe calf vocalizing

ABILENE, Texas - Abilene Zoo is celebrating an incredible catch — a young giraffe calf vocalizing.

The occurrence is incredibly rare, with most people having never heard a giraffe make noise.

Time published an article in 2015 reporting that it was previously believed giraffes may make sounds that are impossible for humans to hear, similar to elephants.

Abilene Zoo has more than one reason to celebrate because they now have a tower of giraffes, which is a group of at least 10.

Listen to the giraffe vocalize below:

