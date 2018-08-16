2 arrested in Atascosa County in connection to woman's death, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Two people were arrested Wednesday south of San Antonio in connection to a Texas City woman's death, KSAT 12's sister station KPRC in Houston reports.

Investigators took 19-year-old Cory McCray and a 17-year-old believed to be Cindy Esquivel in Atascosa County Wednesday evening.

Last week, police said they found the body of 33-year-old Lucy Bertrand in her home and determined that she had been stabbed and beaten to death.

Documents say McCray beat Bertrand with a pistol and Esquivel allegedly stabbed her. Both will be held on a $250,000 bond when booked in the Galveston County Jail.

To read the full-story, go to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.