2-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting Sunday afternoon at a home in Northwest Houston, officials say.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. in the 8400 block of Knox Street.

Police said the boy found an unsecured 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol on the living room couch and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Police said the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

To read the full-story, go to KSAT 12's sister station KPRC

