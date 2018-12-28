Skip to main content
Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

Can the Texas Legislature override local ordinances?

Texas Tribune

By Alex Samuels

(Illustration By Todd Wiseman, Illustration By Todd Wiseman)

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

The short answer is yes. And a handful of such local control battles have raged in the Texas Legislature in recent years.

The most newsworthy: During the 2017 legislative session, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that pre-empted Texas cities from imposing regulations on ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, as several Texas cities — including Austin — had already done. The bill placed regulatory oversight with the state.

The Texas Tribune partnered with the education publisher Pearson to explain local control — and cities' jurisdictional tussles with the state — for Texas students.

Watch the video above to learn more, or read our related coverage below.

2025 Texas Tribune

Loading...

KSAT DEALS