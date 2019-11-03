Tenth Talks: Watch four experts predict the future of Texas cities

In this edition of Tenth Talks, The Texas Tribune's yearlong video series on the next 10 years of Texas, top leaders in housing, homelessness and transportation give Texas cities a decade's worth of marching orders. Watch and learn!

Recommended Videos

Eva Thibaudeau on the future of homelessness in Texas

Eva Thibaudeau, the CEO of Temenos Community Development and former chief program officer of the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston, talks about what it will take for Texas cities to truly address homelessness in the next decade.

Beth Martin says the future of transportation in Texas is shared

Beth Martin, executive director of Houston BCycle, talks about what it will take to improve traffic and transportation woes in Texas over the next 10 years. The solution, she says, is sharing.

Natasha Harper-Madison says Texas cities must end residential segregation to succeed

Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison says proximity breeds tolerance and that Texas cities must work in the next decade to eliminate residential segregation.

Evan Taniguchi says the future of Texas cities is compact and connected

Austin architect Evan Taniguchi says responsible growth will require greater density in Texas’ urban centers — and that’s nothing to be afraid of.

More on the future of Texas cities

As part of our yearlong exploration on the future of Texas, The Texas Tribune is traveling to Houston for two days of conversations on urban Texas and the impact of precipitous population growth and dynamic demographic change on the way cities are governed, funded and developed. Join us there Nov. 14-15 or sign up to find out when we're in your city.