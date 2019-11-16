All public tickets to Kanye’s Lakewood concert claimed in less than twenty minutes

HOUSTON – Public tickets to Kanye West's highly-anticipated Lakewood concert became available at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning and were all claimed less than twenty minutes later.

Members of Lakewood Church were given the opportunity to snag tickets beginning Friday while tickets for the public were not made available until Saturday.

WATCH: Kanye West performs for inmates at Harris County Jail

Kanye West’s 7 p.m. Sunday performance at Lakewood Church is expected to draw a crowd of some 17,000 people.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.