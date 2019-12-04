Report: Texas father dies in ‘freak accident’ while hanging Christmas lights

SAN ANTONIO – A North Texas man hanging Christmas lights for a client over the weekend died after falling off the roof.

Felipe Gallegos, 39, was placing the lights on a home in Rhome on Saturday when he fell, his wife Alisha Flick told CBS DFW.

Flick, who was in the front of the house with her son at the time of the accident, recalled the harrowing moments of finding her husband.

She heard a loud noise, she told CBS DFW, and she and her son rushed to help.

“He was laying in the concrete saying ‘Help me, Help me,’" Alisha Flick told the TV station.

Gallegos was rushed to Medical City Denton and later died from a skull fracture and bleeding in his brain.

Flick called it a “freak accident.”

The couple of 22 years owned a business hanging Christmas lights and washing windows, according to WFAA.

The home was reportedly their third job for the day.

The business was their only source of income, WFAA reported, but the community has rallied behind family by raising nearly $50,000 through a Go Fund Me.