Teen arrested in connection with Xanax overdoses at Texas high school party

An 18-year-old man was arrested on six criminal charges Monday, months after three local high school players overdosed on Xanax at a party in September.

The Real County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Sept. 21 after receiving calls about the overdoses at an afterparty in the Camp Wood area. On Monday, Sheriff Nathan T. Johnson confirmed the arrest of Hunter Wall in a Facebook post.

Wall is charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the party, Nueces Canyon High School sophomore Andres Carabajal Jr. and his two fellow teammates came close to death when Carabajal’s father said they overdosed on pills that they thought were Xanax.

"(The pills were) cut with a bunch of other stuff," said Andy Carabajal, Andres' father. "It was bad."

Carabajal said hospital staff “emptied out fluids into (his son’s) body, hooked him up with all these electro patches because his heart was beating so slow.”

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators discovered the Xanax was laced with fentanyl in one case.

The investigation, which is being carried out by deputies from both Real and Edwards counties, are ongoing, and more arrests may be coming.

