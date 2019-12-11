45ºF

Watch: A conversation with MJ Hegar, candidate for U.S. Senate

Texas Tribune Events Staff

Tags: Politics

We're sitting down for a live conversation with MJ Hegar, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Hegar is a retired Air Force officer and recipient of the Purple Heart. In 2012, she successfully sued the Department of Defense to repeal the Ground Combat Exclusion Policy, which prevented women from serving in combat positions. Hegar announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate in April.

