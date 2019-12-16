Sid Miller faced online backlash a month ago for posting the phrase 'get a rope' on Facebook. This weekend, Gov. Abbott said it on Twitter.

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers a speech at the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Brett Busby on March 20, 2019. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

A month ago, agriculture commissioner Sid Miller faced online backlash after tweeting the phrase “get a rope” – a statement critics said harkens back to lynching African Americans in the South in the 19th and early 20th century.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott did the same thing.

Abbott was responding to a Twitter user asking him what he would do about a Whataburger location running out of Dr. Pepper.

“Whataburger was OUT of Dr. Pepper this morning @GregAbbott_TX,” Josh Woosley tweeted. “What are you going to do about this.”

“Get a rope,” Abbott responded.

The backlash was swift.

Lynching jokes?



Still?



It's 2019, Greg. — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) December 14, 2019

In both instances, the statewide office holders said it was a joke based off of a decades old Pace salsa ad after being attacked for making the offensive comment online. Abbott responded with a YouTube link to the ad. Abbott's office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

I remember the old PACE commercial, too, Greg.



It's not OK.



Lynching jokes are making light of the mass murder of Black folks by lynch mobs. It's not OK to joke about this. pic.twitter.com/9VQzuXDRHx — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) December 14, 2019

The 1992 salsa ad shows a group of men sitting around a fire eating dinner. When one of them offers a salsa made in New York City instead of Pace — which is from San Antonio — another man says "get a rope."

Miller’s statement came in response to a Facebook post that complained about a group called "Sons of Confederate Veterans" which was blocked from participating in a Veteran’s Day parade in Stephenville.

“Who told them to leave? Get a rope,” Miller said.

Related News