Silver Alert issued for missing 70-year-old woman with cognitive impairment last seen in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old woman who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Diana Flowers was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Friday at 3494 Southwest Moody in Victoria. She was wearing a brown fleece hooded jacket with black pants.

Flowers is 5 foot, 3 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Flowers’ disappearance may pose a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at 361-574-8040.