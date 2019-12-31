Texas sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in line of duty

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas – A sheriff's deputy in East Texas was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning

According to KLTV.com, the Panola County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop around 2 a.m. when the suspect shot the lawman six times with a semiautomatic rifle.

Officials believe the deputy fired his weapon.

The suspect, Gregory Newson, was arrested later in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The deputy has not been identified.