60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

60ºF

Texas

Texas sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in line of duty

Suspect later arrested in Louisiana

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: deputy shot
Generic police involved shooting shows gun badge and crime scene tape
Generic police involved shooting shows gun badge and crime scene tape (KSAT)

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas – A sheriff's deputy in East Texas was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning

According to KLTV.com, the Panola County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop around 2 a.m. when the suspect shot the lawman six times with a semiautomatic rifle.

Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests

Officials believe the deputy fired his weapon.

The suspect, Gregory Newson, was arrested later in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The deputy has not been identified.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: