Texas sheriff’s deputy shot, killed in line of duty
Suspect later arrested in Louisiana
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas – A sheriff's deputy in East Texas was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning
According to KLTV.com, the Panola County sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop around 2 a.m. when the suspect shot the lawman six times with a semiautomatic rifle.
Officials believe the deputy fired his weapon.
The suspect, Gregory Newson, was arrested later in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The deputy has not been identified.
