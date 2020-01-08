Texas man headbutted, choked girlfriend for claiming his fart ‘smelled horrible,’ affidavit states

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A man’s girlfriend was left with red marks on her neck and forehead after he allegedly assaulted her on Sunday for saying his fart “smelled horrible.”

Christopher Ragsdale was arrested and charged with assault family violence after he allegedly choked and headbutted the victim, according to an affidavit obtained by KFDX.

Ragsdale and his girlfriend were sitting in the living room of a friend’s house when he farted.

The affidavit states that when the victim told Ragsdale “his fart smelled horrible... he got mad and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground."

Twitter unites with hilarious reactions to #Fartgate after congressman appears to fart on live TV

The victim told police she landed on her stomach and that Ragsdale wrapped an arm around her neck and choked her.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police she could barely breathe but was able to call for her female friend who was in a bedroom in the back of the house at the time of the assault.

Ragsdale got off the victim and the friend told the couple she was going to get her keys from the bedroom so she and the victim could leave.

Woman pulls knife on man after he complains about her loud fart

While the friend was grabbing her keys Ragsdale allegedly started yelling at the victim and headbutted her, according to the affidavit.

The friend told police she witnessed Ragsdale headbutt the victim and that’s when she called 911.

When Wichita Falls police arrived they observed red marks on the victim’s neck and forehead, according to the affidavit.

Ragsdale was taken to Wichita County Jail and his bond was set at $10,000, court records show.