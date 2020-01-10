‘Thankful’: Reporter shares survival story after he was hit by truck in Houston
HOUSTON – A Texas reporter is sharing his story of survival after he was hit by a truck in Houston last week.
KPRC-TV reporter Brandon Walker shared on social media that he was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck.
“I’ll be off the air recovering for the next few months,” Walker wrote. “My jaw is partially shut, as doctors had to reset it, and I’ve a temporary palate tacked to the roof of my mouth, which was split. I broke my nose, fractured cheekbones, and my forehead.”
In his touching Facebook post, Walker said he is thankful for friends and family who have reached out to him, cared for him and loved him through the early stages of his recovery. Walker also thanked the medical professionals who have treated him at Ben Taub Hospital.
“Despite the road ahead, I cannot stress how thankful I am to be alive,” Walker wrote. “Better yet, I cannot stress how thankful I am to live.”
