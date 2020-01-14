Question about rape ends up on biology homework assignment for 9th-graders at Texas HS

KLEIN, Texas – A question about rape ends up on a biology homework assignment for ninth graders at a Houston-area high school.

Klein Independent School District confirms a teacher at Klein Collins High School sent home what the district calls an “inappropriate homework question” on a take-home assignment Friday.

The question was part of a biology DNA assignment and reads:

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects rape Suzy?”

Parents along with students at Klein Collins ranged between surprised, confused and outraged.

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought ... they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them,” said Cookie VonHaven, who has a daughter in 10th grade. “That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

Dana Duplantier has a ninth-grader but was unaware of whether he had received the assignment and question.

“Wouldn’t (the teacher) have to get that approved by the school board or teachers or something to put that in there,” Duplantier asked.

The district released the following statement:

“The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy. The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”

The district stated it could not comment on what the corrective action. A spokesman estimated about 90 students received the assignment.

This story originally appeared on Click2Houston.com.